Veros (VRS) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Veros token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Veros has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $91,925.00 and $46,999.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.03604842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,460,175 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. The official website for Veros is vedh.io.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.