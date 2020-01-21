Vertical Research Upgrades Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) to Buy

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.68. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Denali Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

