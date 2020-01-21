VideoCoin Price Reaches $0.0391 on Major Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $178,384.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001951 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

