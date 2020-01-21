Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $32.36 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $150.05 and a one year high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.63 and its 200-day moving average is $241.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

