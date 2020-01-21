Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:PFFA)

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSEARCA PFFA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. 59,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,262. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

