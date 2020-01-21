Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0176 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSEARCA BLHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592. Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

