Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NFLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

