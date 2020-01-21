Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0572 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of SEIX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

