Vision Capital Corp Buys 245,143 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Vision Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,143 shares during the quarter. AmeriCold Realty Trust comprises about 20.9% of Vision Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vision Capital Corp owned about 0.47% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $31,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,084,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4,454.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,907,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 343.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $69,565,000.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,031. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.51. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

