Vision Capital Corp Has $19.94 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Vision Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,721 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises about 13.1% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned 0.14% of Sun Communities worth $19,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.58. The stock had a trading volume of 399,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.10. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $104.19 and a one year high of $166.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

