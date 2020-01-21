Vision Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Vision Capital Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 159.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990,312 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson makes up 23.4% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned about 1.13% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $35,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KW stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.64. 500,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,045. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

