Vision Capital Corp Invests $11.60 Million in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises about 7.6% of Vision Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned 0.24% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 223.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

RHP stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 199,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

