Vision Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Vision Capital Corp reduced its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,798 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes makes up about 7.2% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vision Capital Corp owned 0.20% of Howard Hughes worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 78.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Howard Hughes news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Furber bought 1,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,419.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,753,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,579,361. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

NYSE:HHC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.98. The company had a trading volume of 357,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,908. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $231.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

