Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,484 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $332.78. 5,888,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.85 and its 200 day moving average is $306.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $262.26 and a 52-week high of $333.65.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

