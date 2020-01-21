Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.43. 2,750,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $239.58 and a 1-year high of $305.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $1.4285 dividend. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.