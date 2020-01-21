Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 43,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 243,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,257,000 after buying an additional 28,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

LQD stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,807,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,633,147. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.32 and a one year high of $129.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3363 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

