Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,776 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,260 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,522,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,543,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

