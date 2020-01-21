Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 2,291.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,175,000 after buying an additional 1,489,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after buying an additional 1,146,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after buying an additional 592,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 1,935.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,115,000 after buying an additional 491,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,866,090. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $123.57 and a 1 year high of $164.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average is $151.65.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

