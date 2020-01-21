Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.57. 673,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.17 and its 200 day moving average is $125.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,598,453.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.