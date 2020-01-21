Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.0% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.52.

Shares of SHW traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $594.47. 714,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $576.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.80. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $387.95 and a 52-week high of $598.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,548.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

