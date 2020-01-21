Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after buying an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.29. 14,850,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.05. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $208.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

