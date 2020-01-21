Vision Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.20. 1,497,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.