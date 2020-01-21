Vision Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,088,000 after acquiring an additional 64,275 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after buying an additional 110,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.93. 2,188,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,755. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

