Vision Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 139.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2,068.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 657,185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after buying an additional 108,492 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after buying an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,648,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $968,241,000 after buying an additional 68,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.04. The stock had a trading volume of 771,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.87.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $279,326.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,960 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

