Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

NYSE EL traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.36 and its 200 day moving average is $194.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,895,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,499,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.