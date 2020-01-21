Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AMERCO worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AMERCO by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AMERCO by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AMERCO by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares during the period. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

NASDAQ UHAL traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $381.15. 38,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.81. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $336.39 and a 1-year high of $426.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.68.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.