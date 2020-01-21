Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in CarMax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 6,051.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

