Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,027.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 4,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $295,364.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,036.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,287 shares of company stock worth $15,533,272 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.77. 4,046,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,101. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

