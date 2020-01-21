Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,214 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,735 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,733 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $112.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

