Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 6,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,608,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.58. 5,008,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $104.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

