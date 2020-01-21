Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,543 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. SYSCO accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 136.8% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,980. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

