Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,258 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 6,747.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,158,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586,493 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,598,000 after purchasing an additional 623,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,730,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,317. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

