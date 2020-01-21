Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,288 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.17. The stock has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $237.27 and a 1-year high of $352.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

