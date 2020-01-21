Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up 1.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 675,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,757,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 678.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 67.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 40,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 618.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,696,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.37. 2,757,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,236. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.01. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

