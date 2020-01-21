Vitae Price Hits $0.67 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00007677 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $13.05 million and $130,034.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003129 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005542 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

