Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS VIVEF opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.