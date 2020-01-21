VNT Chain (VNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $299,641.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. VNT Chain has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $299,641.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.03622016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128011 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.