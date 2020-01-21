Volvo (VOLV.B) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Volvo (STO: VOLV.B):

1/16/2020 – Volvo was given a new SEK 135 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Volvo was given a new SEK 135 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Volvo was given a new SEK 165 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Volvo was given a new SEK 175 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Volvo was given a new SEK 175 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Volvo was given a new SEK 175 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Volvo was given a new SEK 175 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Volvo was given a new SEK 196 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

STO:VOLV.B opened at SEK 159.05 on Tuesday. Volvo AB has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 154.24 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 144.56.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

