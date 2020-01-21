Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.20 ($68.84) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.99 ($62.77).

Shares of VNA traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €50.60 ($58.84). The company had a trading volume of 981,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.00. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €41.54 ($48.30) and a fifty-two week high of €50.30 ($58.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

