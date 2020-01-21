Voyageur Minerals (CVE:VM) Given a C$0.39 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Voyageur Minerals (CVE:VM) received a C$0.39 target price from Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 387.50% from the stock’s current price.

CVE VM traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.08. 42,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. Voyageur Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Voyageur Minerals Company Profile

Voyageur Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral exploration properties. It owns 100% interests in three barium sulfate deposits located in British Columbia, Canada. The company also has interests in two lithium brine projects in Utah. Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

