Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $140.95. The company had a trading volume of 67,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,862. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 62.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

