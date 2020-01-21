Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €23.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €23.00 ($26.74) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.12% from the stock’s current price.

WAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WAC opened at €15.12 ($17.58) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a 52-week high of €25.58 ($29.74).

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

