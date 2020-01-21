Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Lowered by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,896 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.8% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,084,000 after acquiring an additional 721,297 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,295,234,000 after acquiring an additional 284,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4,405.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after acquiring an additional 807,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,697. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $326.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

