Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.51. Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $7.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

NYSE:DIS opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.75. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,664,000 after buying an additional 71,419 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $342,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

