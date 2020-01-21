Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €75.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.00 ($63.95).

BOSS stock opened at €46.69 ($54.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €43.14 and its 200 day moving average is €47.07. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a one year high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

