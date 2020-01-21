Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 66,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 880.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.61. 760,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,727. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.27 and a 200 day moving average of $115.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.