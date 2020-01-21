Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Decreased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for 1.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.13% of Waters worth $20,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total value of $472,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $772,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,969 shares of company stock worth $8,858,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

WAT traded up $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.67. 727,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,118. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.13.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. The company had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.35 million. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

