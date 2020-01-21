Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Watford’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Watford will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watford.

Get Watford alerts:

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Watford had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Watford in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watford presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Watford stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 72,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watford has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Watford by 7.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Watford by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Watford in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,301,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watford (WTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.