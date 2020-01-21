Waves Community Token Achieves Market Cap of $926,625.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 37.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for $0.0927 or 0.00001070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $926,625.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

