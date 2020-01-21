Wavesbet (WBET) Market Cap Reaches $83,440.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $83,440.00 and $30,107.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00021862 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042720 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000704 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 102.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

